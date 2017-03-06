Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Custom Bowen Kodiak 44 Magnum (Again)
Unread 06-03-2017, 10:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 399
Custom Bowen Kodiak 44 Magnum (Again)
Deal with the guy fell through, seems California DOJ says this not on the approved list because it was, but is no longer on the approved list! So, it is back up for sale.

Brand new custom built Kodiak Ruger Redhawk 44 magnum by Hamilton Bowen I received back in mid-December, 2014 after a yearlong wait. I say brand new because it has never been fired accept by Bowen during the build. He converted a blued Redhawk to the Kodiak model, you can review his site for all the work performed, but he added a few extras noted below. Upon receiving it I immediately sent it off to Accurate Plating and Weaponry to have the barrel ported and finished in matte hard chrome. It has the V-notch, white-post rear blade with tritium dot front blade. Comes in its original box and Ruger and Bowen Information paperwork. The handgun is marked by Bowen. Also included are a new custom built nylon lanyard, a new Diamond D Custom Leather Guides Choice Chest Holster and a leather Guides Choice Reload that holds six rounds. I finally received the handgun back shortly after I left Alaska and have had no use for it, as I have another Bowen custom built Redhawk in 475 Linebaugh that I love.

The current cost to build:

Bowen Custom Guns:
Kodiak Build: $1295
Set Headspace and Endfloat: $60
Shoot for Sight Regulation: $95

Accurate Plating and Weaponry:
Barrel Porting: $145
Matte Hard Chrome finish: $275
Re-assembly cost: $55

Dimond D Leather:
Guides Choice Chest Holster: $175
Guides Choice Reload: $40

Miscellaneous:
Custom Nylon Lanyard: $50
Shipping costs for all: $300
Ruger Handgun cost: $750
Total cost: $3240

I am selling all this for $2300 and that includes shipping. So, you get this without buying the handgun first and sending it in with a year wait! Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person and NO California sales. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.

Jerry

