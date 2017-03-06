Custom Bowen Kodiak 44 Magnum (Again)



Brand new custom built Kodiak Ruger Redhawk 44 magnum by Hamilton Bowen I received back in mid-December, 2014 after a yearlong wait. I say brand new because it has never been fired accept by Bowen during the build. He converted a blued Redhawk to the Kodiak model, you can review his site for all the work performed, but he added a few extras noted below. Upon receiving it I immediately sent it off to Accurate Plating and Weaponry to have the barrel ported and finished in matte hard chrome. It has the V-notch, white-post rear blade with tritium dot front blade. Comes in its original box and Ruger and Bowen Information paperwork. The handgun is marked by Bowen. Also included are a new custom built nylon lanyard, a new Diamond D Custom Leather Guides Choice Chest Holster and a leather Guides Choice Reload that holds six rounds. I finally received the handgun back shortly after I left Alaska and have had no use for it, as I have another Bowen custom built Redhawk in 475 Linebaugh that I love.



The current cost to build:



Bowen Custom Guns:

Kodiak Build: $1295

Set Headspace and Endfloat: $60

Shoot for Sight Regulation: $95



Accurate Plating and Weaponry:

Barrel Porting: $145

Matte Hard Chrome finish: $275

Re-assembly cost: $55



Dimond D Leather:

Guides Choice Chest Holster: $175

Guides Choice Reload: $40



Miscellaneous:

Custom Nylon Lanyard: $50

Shipping costs for all: $300

Ruger Handgun cost: $750

Total cost: $3240



I am selling all this for $2300 and that includes shipping. So, you get this without buying the handgun first and sending it in with a year wait! Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person and NO California sales. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.



Jerry



