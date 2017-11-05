Custom Bowen Kodiak 44 Magnum

Brand new custom built Kodiak Ruger Redhawk 44 magnum by Hamilton Bowen I received back in mid-December, 2014 after a yearlong wait. I say brand new because it has never been fired accept by Bowen during the build. He converted a blued Redhawk to the Kodiak model, you can review his site for all the work performed, but he added a few extras noted below. Upon receiving it I immediately sent it off to Accurate Plating and Weaponry to have the barrel ported and finished in matte hard chrome.
My Ruger has the V-notch, white-post rear blade with tritium dot front blade. It comes in its original box and Ruger paperwork and Bowen Information paperwork. The handgun is marked by Bowen. Also included are a new custom built nylon lanyard, a new Diamond D Custom Leather Guides Choice Chest Holster and a leather Guides Choice Reload that holds six rounds. I finally received the handgun back shortly after I left Alaska and have had no use for it, as I have another Bowen custom built Redhawk in 475 Linebaugh that I love.
Current costs to build this are:
Bowen Custom Guns:
Kodiak Build: $1295
Set Headspace and Endfloat: $60
Shoot for Sight Regulation: $95
Accurate Plating and Weaponry:
Barrel Porting: $145
Matte Hard Chrome finish: $275
Re-assembly cost: $55
Dimond D Leather:
Guides Choice Chest Holster: $175
Guides Choice Reload: $40
Miscellaneous:
Custom Nylon Lanyard: $50
Shipping costs for all: $300
Ruger Handgun cost: $600+
Total cost: $3090+
I am selling all this for $2300 and that includes shipping to your FFL. So, you get this without actually buying the handgun and sending it in with a year wait! Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.
Jerry