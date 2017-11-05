Custom Bowen Kodiak 44 Magnum

My Ruger has the V-notch, white-post rear blade with tritium dot front blade. It comes in its original box and Ruger paperwork and Bowen Information paperwork. The handgun is marked by Bowen. Also included are a new custom built nylon lanyard, a new Diamond D Custom Leather Guides Choice Chest Holster and a leather Guides Choice Reload that holds six rounds. I finally received the handgun back shortly after I left Alaska and have had no use for it, as I have another Bowen custom built Redhawk in 475 Linebaugh that I love.



Current costs to build this are:



Bowen Custom Guns:

Kodiak Build: $1295

Set Headspace and Endfloat: $60

Shoot for Sight Regulation: $95



Accurate Plating and Weaponry:

Barrel Porting: $145

Matte Hard Chrome finish: $275

Re-assembly cost: $55



Dimond D Leather:

Guides Choice Chest Holster: $175

Guides Choice Reload: $40



Miscellaneous:

Custom Nylon Lanyard: $50

Shipping costs for all: $300

Ruger Handgun cost: $600+

Total cost: $3090+



I am selling all this for $2300 and that includes shipping to your FFL. So, you get this without actually buying the handgun and sending it in with a year wait! Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.



Jerry



Brand new custom built Kodiak Ruger Redhawk 44 magnum by Hamilton Bowen I received back in mid-December, 2014 after a yearlong wait. I say brand new because it has never been fired accept by Bowen during the build. He converted a blued Redhawk to the Kodiak model, you can review his site for all the work performed, but he added a few extras noted below. Upon receiving it I immediately sent it off to Accurate Plating and Weaponry to have the barrel ported and finished in matte hard chrome.My Ruger has the V-notch, white-post rear blade with tritium dot front blade. It comes in its original box and Ruger paperwork and Bowen Information paperwork. The handgun is marked by Bowen. Also included are a new custom built nylon lanyard, a new Diamond D Custom Leather Guides Choice Chest Holster and a leather Guides Choice Reload that holds six rounds. I finally received the handgun back shortly after I left Alaska and have had no use for it, as I have another Bowen custom built Redhawk in 475 Linebaugh that I love.Current costs to build this are:Bowen Custom Guns:Kodiak Build: $1295Set Headspace and Endfloat: $60Shoot for Sight Regulation: $95Accurate Plating and Weaponry:Barrel Porting: $145Matte Hard Chrome finish: $275Re-assembly cost: $55Dimond D Leather:Guides Choice Chest Holster: $175Guides Choice Reload: $40Miscellaneous:Custom Nylon Lanyard: $50Shipping costs for all: $300Ruger Handgun cost: $600+Total cost: $3090+I am selling all this for $2300 and that includes shipping to your FFL. So, you get this without actually buying the handgun and sending it in with a year wait! Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.Jerry