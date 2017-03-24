Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD Custom Remington 700 7mm-08 barreled action built by Long Rifles Inc out of Sturgis, SD. Barrel is a Bartlein M24 contour finished at 22. PTG Bottom Metal, AI 5 round clip, Ross Schuler 4 port brake, Surgeon Tactical Bolt Knob, Bolt Fluted, Barreled Action Cerakoted, Bolt Cerakoted Black, Night Force 20 MOA base (bedded), Timney Straight Trigger set at 2#, Manners T5A stock bedded, 8-40 base threads, Oversized and pinned recoil lug. Action started as a Factory Remington 700 SA. Long Rifles Inc did the Tier 1 Accurizing, muzzle threading, barrel chambering, 2 color cerakote, installed and timed the brake, 8-40 base threads, threaded and installed the bolt knob, fluted bolt and fluted the barrel. Gun has around 150 rounds down the tube and will shoot in the .2-.3s if shooter does its part. Gun weighs around 10.5# with optics. Selling to fund a .260 AI build. Will include load data with gun.







Gun only; NO scope, rings, bipod or sling $2,400



Gun with scope, rings, level and bipod $3,400 (Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24-50 Mil/Mil; Vortex Precision Low Rings, Vortex Level, Harris Bipod)



I do have Forster Ultra Seating Die, Sizing Dies, 50 +/- pcs of brass, and 300-400 162 gr AMAX's that can be sold with the gun. I will take an inventory on exact number of brass, bullets etc. and get a price. Will not sell reloading items until gun is sold.



Brandon

Cell 410-829-06six seven



















