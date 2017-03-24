Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-24-2017, 07:46 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Seaford, DE
Posts: 42
Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD
Custom Remington 700 7mm-08 barreled action built by Long Rifles Inc out of Sturgis, SD. Barrel is a Bartlein M24 contour finished at 22. PTG Bottom Metal, AI 5 round clip, Ross Schuler 4 port brake, Surgeon Tactical Bolt Knob, Bolt Fluted, Barreled Action Cerakoted, Bolt Cerakoted Black, Night Force 20 MOA base (bedded), Timney Straight Trigger set at 2#, Manners T5A stock bedded, 8-40 base threads, Oversized and pinned recoil lug. Action started as a Factory Remington 700 SA. Long Rifles Inc did the Tier 1 Accurizing, muzzle threading, barrel chambering, 2 color cerakote, installed and timed the brake, 8-40 base threads, threaded and installed the bolt knob, fluted bolt and fluted the barrel. Gun has around 150 rounds down the tube and will shoot in the .2-.3s if shooter does its part. Gun weighs around 10.5# with optics. Selling to fund a .260 AI build. Will include load data with gun.



Gun only; NO scope, rings, bipod or sling $2,400

Gun with scope, rings, level and bipod $3,400 (Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24-50 Mil/Mil; Vortex Precision Low Rings, Vortex Level, Harris Bipod)

I do have Forster Ultra Seating Die, Sizing Dies, 50 +/- pcs of brass, and 300-400 162 gr AMAX's that can be sold with the gun. I will take an inventory on exact number of brass, bullets etc. and get a price. Will not sell reloading items until gun is sold.

Thanks,

Brandon
Cell 410-829-06six seven

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD-1.jpg

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD-2.jpg

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD-3.jpg

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD-4.jpg

Custom 7mm-08 built by LRI in SD-5.jpg
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Savage Stealth 338 Lapua in Mcree G7 Chassis | Remington 700 SP VAR 26" in .243 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:46 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC