Custom 700 in 6.5-284 for sale or trade

Shipped to ffl-

Bare rifle $1950

With 3-15x42 hd5 mounted $2550

Or would consider trades for other custom hunting rifles with cash either way. nothing too heavy.

Bipod not included



Weighs 8.8lb with scope pictured.

Components are-

Trued ss 700 la

26" ss #3 lilja 8 twist turned down a bit towards muzzle

Timney trigger

Bolt fluted and skeletonized by kampfeld

Grovtec flush cups left side, rear stud removed and filled.

Factory ss bdl floorplate.

Steel warne bases cerakoted to match.

All metal professionally cerakoted graphite black (minus front section of bolt)

Mcmillan game scout, standard fill, full length bedded with 3 mil clearance in bc (little less after duracoat paint job)



Round count under 200. I originally picked it up as a new build with load development from moe curls on here, here's a link to the original ad.

FS 6.5X284 Norma w/ Load Dev **Price Reduction**

never did much development of my own as it shot great with his data, I did run some 140 nab and a slower vld load through it that it shot great at one point. I recently bedded and painted the stock, if I can find some time I'll take it out and run it through the chronograph and take a pic of target. I put together another almost identical rifle I've been ringing out and a few more on the way so this one needs a good home. There a handful of pictures at this link. Thanks for looking, please pm any offers or trades.

700 65284 by welcometoryanland | Photobucket





