Custom 700 in 6.5-284
07-09-2017, 05:03 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 710
Custom 700 in 6.5-284
I have a nice custom 700 in 6.5-284 for sale or trade. Barreled action built by Dan coffin in Victor, MT.
$1950 shipped to ffl for rifle only. *Bipod, scope and mount not included in price.*
I have multiple new scopes and mounts as well as dies and brass that a deal could be made on if desired.
Would consider trades for other hunting rifles, nothing too heavy. Please pm any offers or trades.
Components are-
Trued ss 700 la
26" ss #3 lilja 8 twist turned down a bit towards muzzle
Timney trigger
Bolt fluted and skeletonized by kampfeld
Grovtec flush cups left side, rear stud removed and filled.
Factory ss bdl floorplate.
All metal professionally cerakoted graphite black (minus front section of bolt)
Mcmillan game scout, standard fill, bedded and duracoated.

Round count around 200, shoots 140vldh right at 2900 fps. Target shown was shot today, groups get tighter when you don't jerk the rifle.. If photobucket decides to work today there's some more pictures at this link, if not I can send them.
700 65284 by welcometoryanland | Photobucket
07-09-2017, 05:09 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: South East Montana
Posts: 166
Re: Custom 700 in 6.5-284
What you looking for trades? 406-853-8587 is my cell let me know thanks
07-09-2017, 09:06 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 710
Re: Custom 700 in 6.5-284
Originally Posted by trevorn
What you looking for trades? 406-853-8587 is my cell let me know thanks
Nothing in particular, I'd prefer to sell but things that may catch my eye would be-
Custom bolt guns
Custom/long range muzzle loaders
Light weight 260 or similar
New bemelli or browning shotguns
Western or northern hunt of some sort?
Who knows..
