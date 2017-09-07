Custom 700 in 6.5-284

$1950 shipped to ffl for rifle only. *Bipod, scope and mount not included in price.*

I have multiple new scopes and mounts as well as dies and brass that a deal could be made on if desired.

Would consider trades for other hunting rifles, nothing too heavy. Please pm any offers or trades.

Components are-

Trued ss 700 la

26" ss #3 lilja 8 twist turned down a bit towards muzzle

Timney trigger

Bolt fluted and skeletonized by kampfeld

Grovtec flush cups left side, rear stud removed and filled.

Factory ss bdl floorplate.

All metal professionally cerakoted graphite black (minus front section of bolt)

Mcmillan game scout, standard fill, bedded and duracoated.



Round count around 200, shoots 140vldh right at 2900 fps. Target shown was shot today, groups get tighter when you don't jerk the rifle.. If photobucket decides to work today there's some more pictures at this link, if not I can send them.

700 65284 by welcometoryanland | Photobucket I have a nice custom 700 in 6.5-284 for sale or trade. Barreled action built by Dan coffin in Victor, MT.$1950 shipped to ffl for rifle only. *Bipod, scope and mount not included in price.*I have multiple new scopes and mounts as well as dies and brass that a deal could be made on if desired.Would consider trades for other hunting rifles, nothing too heavy. Please pm any offers or trades.Components are-Trued ss 700 la26" ss #3 lilja 8 twist turned down a bit towards muzzleTimney triggerBolt fluted and skeletonized by kampfeldGrovtec flush cups left side, rear stud removed and filled.Factory ss bdl floorplate.All metal professionally cerakoted graphite black (minus front section of bolt)Mcmillan game scout, standard fill, bedded and duracoated.Round count around 200, shoots 140vldh right at 2900 fps. Target shown was shot today, groups get tighter when you don't jerk the rifle.. If photobucket decides to work today there's some more pictures at this link, if not I can send them. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



