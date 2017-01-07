Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
Unread 07-01-2017, 02:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 486
Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
26" Pac-nor deeply fluted bull barrel.
1X10" twist.
M700 receiver sleeved for rigidity.
Jewel trigger.
McMillan McHale style stock.
90 Lapua brass.
Shoots 115 Berger VLD's under 1/2" @ 100yds.
Kelbly rings & bases.
$895 or $695 w/o Jewel trigger.
Unread 07-01-2017, 02:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 486
Re: Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
More pics.
Unread 07-01-2017, 04:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: I live in statesville nc
Posts: 13
Re: Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
Would you be willing to do a trade? Have a nice model 700 I would happily trade to have this
Reply With Quote
