Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
07-01-2017, 02:44 PM
Elkbelter
Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
26" Pac-nor deeply fluted bull barrel.
1X10" twist.
M700 receiver sleeved for rigidity.
Jewel trigger.
McMillan McHale style stock.
90 Lapua brass.
Shoots 115 Berger VLD's under 1/2" @ 100yds.
Kelbly rings & bases.
$895 or $695 w/o Jewel trigger.
07-01-2017, 02:50 PM
Elkbelter
Re: Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
More pics.
07-01-2017, 04:20 PM
rebelcountry27
Re: Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan
Would you be willing to do a trade? Have a nice model 700 I would happily trade to have this
