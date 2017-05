Custom 700 25-06 Pac-nor, Mcmillan 26" Stainless Pac-nor barrel. Deep flutes you can lose a pencil in them. 1x10" twist.

Sleeved model 700 action for rigidity. Diameter at muzzle is 1" Mcmillan Mchale style tactical stock. Jewel trigger. Shoots Berger 115 VLd's Nice. 90 Lapua brass and loading info. Kelbly rings & bases included. $1275. Leuopold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm Long Range scope is $650 extra.