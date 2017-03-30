Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Custom 7 Sherman Short
Custom 7 Sherman Short
I just bought this in February and now need the cash from this sale for tax bills.

The rifle was built by High Country Precision and is an absolute hammer shooting under 1/2 MOA over the 125 rounds fired. The rifle was built using a Fierce Short Action, 23" Bartlein #2b barrel with 6 straight flutes, and a McMillan Sako Hunter stock. Rifle has been Cerakoted Stone Gray. Rifle weighs ~7.5lbs as it sits.

This rifle comes with Leupold Mark 4 2 piece picatinny base, 48 pieces of 3x fired Norma brass, custom Whidden dies and a few boxes of bullets that are leftovers - Hornady 154gr Interlock bullets, Berger 180gr Hybrid bullets, Speer 140gr SBT.

Scope, rings and bipod not included.


$2500 obo
Custom 7 Sherman Short-img_0434.jpg  
