Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan Borden Alpine Magnum action

21" Bartlein 3b 9 twist 7 SAUM, threaded 1/2-28

McMillan Game Scout stock with spacer system for adjustable LOP

1.5-4 lb Timney trigger

Seekins DBM

Ken Farrel 0 MOA picatinny rail



Barreled action cerakoted black

Only 20 rounds down the tube

Rifle weighs 8 lbs 6 oz

Both 160 Accubonds and 180 VLD's fit the magazine and are 0.010 off the lands. Accubonds seated to 2.930" OAL, Bergers seated to 2.950" OAL.



Comes with Mike Lucas bore guide made to match the action, 3 round Accurate magazine, and a Wilson die chambered by gunsmith to match the rifle's chamber.



Built by Charley Robertson at Score High Gunsmithing.



I have over $3300 invested, $2850 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











