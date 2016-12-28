     close
Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan
12-28-2016
Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan
Borden Alpine Magnum action
21" Bartlein 3b 9 twist 7 SAUM, threaded 1/2-28
McMillan Game Scout stock with spacer system for adjustable LOP
1.5-4 lb Timney trigger
Seekins DBM
Ken Farrel 0 MOA picatinny rail

Barreled action cerakoted black
Only 20 rounds down the tube
Rifle weighs 8 lbs 6 oz
Both 160 Accubonds and 180 VLD's fit the magazine and are 0.010 off the lands. Accubonds seated to 2.930" OAL, Bergers seated to 2.950" OAL.

Comes with Mike Lucas bore guide made to match the action, 3 round Accurate magazine, and a Wilson die chambered by gunsmith to match the rifle's chamber.

Built by Charley Robertson at Score High Gunsmithing.

I have over $3300 invested, $2850 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2389.jpg   Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2390.jpg  

Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2391.jpg   Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2392.jpg  

Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2393.jpg   Custom 7 SAUM for sale - Borden, Bartlein, McMillan-img_2388.jpg  

