Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF
01-03-2017, 10:56 PM
Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF
Custom built 6mm BR. Specs below.

Action - Fully blueprinted Remington 700 short action fully bedded in stock
Barrel - Bartlien 5R, heavy varmint contour, 1/8 twist, 28" barrel plus custom brake so finished length around 30"
Trigger - Timney tactical, straight trigger with adjustable length/cant, 8oz pull weight
Stock - Bell and Carlson fully adjustable medalist tactical.
Scope - Nightforce Benchrest 12-42x56 scope with NP-2DD reticle, MOA, Nightforce 1 piece mount.

I had this rifle built about a year ago specifically for long range target and varmint shooting and it does both incredibly well. The rifle shoots 105gr berger VLD's with consistent groups in the .2-.3" range and sub 4" groups at 600 yards. Exactly 200 rounds fired. This would make a fantastic benchrest/F-class/target/varmint gun for someone looking to do some long range work. The rifle is incredibly easy to shoot due to a fantastic trigger, very adjustable and comfortable stock, literally no recoil and significant weight making it very stable. The Nightforce benchrest scope is one of the best long range target/varmint scopes made, very clear glass and a great reticle for very precise shooting. The 6BR is a very accurate cartridge, easy to load for and has a very long barrel life.

Included with the rifle are 200 pieces of once fired lapua brass and whidden gun works dies ($400 worth of reloading equiptment).

Asking $2800 shipped to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF-6br4.jpg   Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF-6br3.jpg  

Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF-6br1.jpg   Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF-6br5.jpg  

Custom 6BR - R700 - Bartlein - NF-20161204_180853.jpg  
