Re: Custom 6.5 x 47 Lapua fresh build

Check with Len but I believe that if you're going to have a user name to promote your business, you'll need to become a sponsor.

__________________

__________________

Long range shooting is a process that ends with a result. Once you start to focus on the result (how bad your last shot was, how big the group is going to be, what your buck will score, what your match score is, what place you are in...) then you loose the capacity to focus on the process.