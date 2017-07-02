Custom 6.5 Creedmoor Stiller/Mcmillan/Bartlien

Stainless Bartein 24" Sendero/varmint contour .850" at muzzle.

Stiller Predator action with Stiller rail. All metal glass bead blasted except bolt/handle.

Mcmillan Marble Olive/black/grey Hunter style stock bedded beautifully by X-Factor Firearms. 13.5" lop. with bottom rail for bipod.

Jewel trigger set at 1 lb.

200 Hornady factory rounds 140gr A-max (10 boxes) which shoot phenomenal.

Approx 250-275 rounds through barrel.

Amazing shooter. I am selling this for my Bench rest buddy who had this built for his long range hunting--but he shot all his deer under 50 yds lately, so he's switching to a compact/light rifle. This rifle shot a 4" grp at 1000yds witnessed and pics. See pics of other groups.

Scope/rings not included.

$2600 for rifle & ammo.

