Custom 6.5 Creedmoor Stiller/Mcmillan/Bartlien

Stainless Bartein 24" Sendero/varmint contour .850" at muzzle.
Stiller Predator action with Stiller rail. All metal glass bead blasted except bolt/handle.
Mcmillan Marble Olive/black/grey Hunter style stock bedded beautifully by X-Factor Firearms. 13.5" lop. with bottom rail for bipod.
Jewel trigger set at 1 lb.
200 Hornady factory rounds 140gr A-max (10 boxes) which shoot phenomenal.
Approx 250-275 rounds through barrel.
Amazing shooter. I am selling this for my Bench rest buddy who had this built for his long range hunting--but he shot all his deer under 50 yds lately, so he's switching to a compact/light rifle. This rifle shot a 4" grp at 1000yds witnessed and pics. See pics of other groups.
Scope/rings not included.
$2600 for rifle & ammo.