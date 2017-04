Custom 6.5 creedmoor for sale

shilen trigger gun shoots sub half moa with factory ammo round count is mid 40s action and bolt have been duracoated matte black barrel is stainless $2200 ill throw in scope rings and bases for $2800 Blueprinted remington 700 hs precision stock 22 inch fluted douglas barrel 1 in 8 twistshilen trigger gun shoots sub half moa with factory ammo round count is mid 40s action and bolt have been duracoated matte black barrel is stainless $2200 ill throw in scope rings and bases for $2800 mattcomeaux86@gmail.com ill pay shipping. I have more pictures on request Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger