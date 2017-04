Custom 6.5-284 Unfired, Brand new 6.5-284. Fluted Bartlein 1-8 twist. 26". Squared Rem. 700, fluted bolt. Jewell trigger. Manners MCS-T stock. Fired 2x @ pickup and shot 2 bullets in same hole.

Selling to pay some medical bills. Have several unfired rifles and this one is duplicate.

$2750 Shipped TYD CONUS.

