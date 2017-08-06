Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM
Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM
Up for sale is a Truman Wilson Custom 338 RUM. This gun has a blueprinted Remington 700 Action with a Custom Lilja Stainless barrel. 26" with the stainless Vias Muzzlebrake. Gun has been glass bedded in the stock and has a Wyatt's Extended Box Magazine. Trigger has been worked and I think it is a 40X trigger. Truman Wilson did the gunsmithing work and did an awesome job. Gun has about 65-70 rounds shot through it.

Gun shoots almost the same hole with 300 grain Bergers. I will give load data and MOA data out to 1000 yards so you will be ready to go with the gun. I do have some loaded rounds if buyer is interested.

NO scope, rings or bases included. Sling also not included.

Asking $1899 for the gun.
Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM-image1-7-.jpg   Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM-image2-5-.jpg  

Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM-image3-5-.jpg   Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM-image4-3-.jpg  

Custom 338 Ultra Mag RUM-image5.jpg  
