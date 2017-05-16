Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 338 RUM
05-16-2017
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 36
Custom 338 RUM
Selling my custom 338 RUM. Located in Harrisburg, PA.

I've been inactive on these forums for a while, but I have a friend or two on here that'll vouche for me and have seen this rifle... she's pretty. Not a scratch on it. Sub-minute gun in my hands. Closer to half-minute in the right hands. Only 100 rounds down the tube. Built by Butcher's Bull-istics in Thompson Falls, MT.

I love the gun but I don't use it and I want to build something really small and really light for a mountain goat hunt.

Selling w/o scope and rings. I also have about 300 rounds hand loaded ammo and roughly 100 empty brass. 300 grain Nosler Accubonds traveling 2695 FPS.

$2,600 for rifle. Ammo/brass negotiable.

Tooley Orion (Stiller Predator) action
Benchmark stainless fluted 26" barrel
McMillan A3 Sporter stock (bedded)
Jewel trigger
Sunny Hill Bottom Metal
KDF muzzle brake
All metal is sniper grey Cerakoted
Custom 338 RUM-img_1042.jpg  
