Custom 338 RUM Selling my custom 338 RUM. Located in Harrisburg, PA.



I've been inactive on these forums for a while, but I have a friend or two on here that'll vouche for me and have seen this rifle... she's pretty. Not a scratch on it. Sub-minute gun in my hands. Closer to half-minute in the right hands. Only 100 rounds down the tube. Built by Butcher's Bull-istics in Thompson Falls, MT.



I love the gun but I don't use it and I want to build something really small and really light for a mountain goat hunt.



Selling w/o scope and rings. I also have about 300 rounds hand loaded ammo and roughly 100 empty brass. 300 grain Nosler Accubonds traveling 2695 FPS.



$2,600 for rifle. Ammo/brass negotiable.



Tooley Orion (Stiller Predator) action

Benchmark stainless fluted 26" barrel

McMillan A3 Sporter stock (bedded)

Jewel trigger

Sunny Hill Bottom Metal

KDF muzzle brake

KDF muzzle brake

All metal is sniper grey Cerakoted