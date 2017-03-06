Custom .338 Edge for sale or trade I have two .338 Edges and only need one. I would like to sell one or trade one for a custom 28 Nosler, 7 mm STW, or 280 AI. I don't care which one I keep, as they are both built from the best components out there.



#1

Built on a Defiance Rebel action, Benchmark barrel, Timney trigger, and Greybull Precision stock. It has been fired 125 times. It shoots amazingly well--1/2 MOA all day long! Asking $3000



#2

Built on a Stiller Predator action, Brux barrel, Jewel trigger, and H-S Precision stock. It has never been fired. It should be a shooter! Asking $3500



PM me for pictures, questions, or offers.



Thanks for looking.