Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 12:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 3
Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.
Custom Remington 700 long range rifle bedded in a mcmillan Adjustable A3-a stock, surgeon bottom metal that accepts AICS mags, blueprinted action, 26" varmint contour barrel, pic rail up front for a bipod, and a vortex viper PST 4-14x50mm scope. Low round count. I've shot this rifle consistently out to 1,000 ydsand I know it's capable of more in the right hands.

Comes with verified load data for several different powder and bullet combinations. This is a GUARANTEED sub 1/2 MOA rifle. Shot in a ballistics lab in February and comes with the accuracy printout from that test.

I am selling this on several sites. I will close the listing as soon as cash hits my account but it may be up while a deal is being made.

$2150
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.-img_1500.jpg   Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.-img_1505.jpg  

Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex.-img_2403.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 6x47 Lapua Barreld Action and Accessories | Remington Gen 2 5R 260Rem excellent as new condition »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:15 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC