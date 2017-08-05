Custom 308 Remington 700, McMillan, Surgeon, Vortex. Custom Remington 700 long range rifle bedded in a mcmillan Adjustable A3-a stock, surgeon bottom metal that accepts AICS mags, blueprinted action, 26" varmint contour barrel, pic rail up front for a bipod, and a vortex viper PST 4-14x50mm scope. Low round count. I've shot this rifle consistently out to 1,000 ydsand I know it's capable of more in the right hands.



Comes with verified load data for several different powder and bullet combinations. This is a GUARANTEED sub 1/2 MOA rifle. Shot in a ballistics lab in February and comes with the accuracy printout from that test.



I am selling this on several sites. I will close the listing as soon as cash hits my account but it may be up while a deal is being made.



$2150 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



