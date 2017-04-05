Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom 300 WM Winchester SS Classic
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom 300 WM Winchester SS Classic
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-04-2017, 06:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Fla, Israel
Posts: 5
Custom 300 WM Winchester SS Classic
300 Win Mag custom built by Lee Aka Redneck rifles in Wisconsin. He has built several rifles for me and all are shooters and I expect this one to be as the others. The particulars are;

Winchester 70 Classic SS action squared by Mr. Lee
3 Lb trigger
Brux 1-10 cut rifled barrel in Remington sporter contour.
25.5 " finished with NECG express rear and banded front sight
PT&G aluminum bottom metal
Mcmillan hunter's edge stock
Action bedded 1.5" forward of the lug.

7.5 lbs as it sits.

1500.00 shipped

If you need any other pictures or want to ask questions, please email at ranger1276n@gmail.com

Thanks,
Lee





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom 7mmWSM Stiller Predator A5 | Custom 7 Sherman Short »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC