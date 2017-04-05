Custom 300 WM Winchester SS Classic



Winchester 70 Classic SS action squared by Mr. Lee

3 Lb trigger

Brux 1-10 cut rifled barrel in Remington sporter contour.

25.5 " finished with NECG express rear and banded front sight

PT&G aluminum bottom metal

Mcmillan hunter's edge stock

Action bedded 1.5" forward of the lug.



7.5 lbs as it sits.



1500.00 shipped



If you need any other pictures or want to ask questions, please email at



Thanks,

Lee











