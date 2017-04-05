Custom 300 WM Winchester SS Classic

300 Win Mag custom built by Lee Aka Redneck rifles in Wisconsin. He has built several rifles for me and all are shooters and I expect this one to be as the others. The particulars are;
Winchester 70 Classic SS action squared by Mr. Lee
3 Lb trigger
Brux 1-10 cut rifled barrel in Remington sporter contour.
25.5 " finished with NECG express rear and banded front sight
PT&G aluminum bottom metal
Mcmillan hunter's edge stock
Action bedded 1.5" forward of the lug.
7.5 lbs as it sits.
1500.00 shipped
If you need any other pictures or want to ask questions, please email at ranger1276n@gmail.com
Thanks,
Lee