Custom 300 Win Mag Remington 700 Selling a custom built 300 win mag rifle. All work done by myself I am a licensed gunsmith and FFL.

-CNC Trued Receiver(Threads Opened,Bolt Face,Reciever Face)

-26" Fluted Hart Barrel 1.250 to .750 at muzzle 1-11 Twist with vais muzzle brake -Bell and Carlson stock full aluminum bedding block with devcon steel bedded lug area has the hook style rear part. Has BDL floor plate as well.

-PTG Match chamber reamer.

-Jewel Trigger

-Flat black Cerakote

-Ken Farrel 20 MOA 1pc rail and 30mm rings

-300 Win Mag Match Chamber (will fit factory rounds)

-30 Rounds fired for test Firing/Break in.

Shot just under 3/4 MOA at 100 Yards with hornady precision hunter 200gr ELD ammo.



I can also include the brass and I have a set of Redding dies (2 die-FL)



Shipping included to your FFL I am asking $1975.00



Customer got into money problems and has not been able to pay so I am selling to Recoup my money I have into this build. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



Attached Images