custom .300 win mag
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
custom .300 win mag
04-06-2017, 10:00 PM
nickybobby
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 3
custom .300 win mag
custom .300 win mag built by quarter minute magnums in idaho, shoot .25 moa very consistently. meticulously built. will provide load recipe to buyer, shoots 210 vlds
TAC 300 action
kreiger 1-11.25 twist, number 19 contour, 27" barrel
mcmillan a2
jewel trigger
cerakote coyote
tight neck
flush cups and swivel studs
11lbs
asking $3900 with shipping
text 707-372-6438
