Custom 300 win mag For sale 300 win mag built by Jon Addis area 419 firearms.

Bat tactical action.

Defiance bottom metal.

Timney Calvin Elite trigger.

McMillian HTG stock front rail rear stud and two flush cups left side.

Bartlein sendero contour 1-10 twist spiral fluted.

All metal cerokoted FDE.

78 rounds fired 1/4 - 1/2 MOA with 210, 215, and 230 bergers.

3500.00 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger