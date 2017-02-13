Custom 300 Win Mag Custom built rifle by myself. It is a Remington 700 trued receiver on my HAAS TL1 cnc lathe. It has a Hart 26" 1-10 twist fluted barrel with a vais muzzle brake installed, comes with ken farrel 30mm rings and 20 moa base, The stock is a bell and carlson aluminum bedding block with the recoil lug and first 1.5" of barrel bedded with devcon steel bed. Has a jewel trigger and was cerakoted flat black. It only has been broke in and test fired with the group showing what it did with factory Hornady Preceision hunter ammo with the 200 ELD its just under 3/4 moa with factory box ammo. looking to sell for $2100.00 shipping included O.B.O. If you have any questions feel free to email me directly at xringcustomgunsmithing@hotmail.com or my shop number 724-482-6118. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



