Custom 300 Win Mag
Unread 02-13-2017, 12:17 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Butler, Pa
Posts: 36
Custom 300 Win Mag
Custom built rifle by myself. It is a Remington 700 trued receiver on my HAAS TL1 cnc lathe. It has a Hart 26" 1-10 twist fluted barrel with a vais muzzle brake installed, comes with ken farrel 30mm rings and 20 moa base, The stock is a bell and carlson aluminum bedding block with the recoil lug and first 1.5" of barrel bedded with devcon steel bed. Has a jewel trigger and was cerakoted flat black. It only has been broke in and test fired with the group showing what it did with factory Hornady Preceision hunter ammo with the 200 ELD its just under 3/4 moa with factory box ammo. looking to sell for $2100.00 shipping included O.B.O. If you have any questions feel free to email me directly at xringcustomgunsmithing@hotmail.com or my shop number 724-482-6118.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 300 Win Mag-20170213_113413_resized.jpg   Custom 300 Win Mag-20170213_113427_resized.jpg  

Custom 300 Win Mag-20170213_113450_resized.jpg  
