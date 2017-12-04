Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 300 Win
04-12-2017
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 10
Custom 300 Win
Accuflite Arms RT101 300 Win Mag - $2000
Accuflite Arms Home

This gun is built on a Sako 85 action, has a reverse taper 1:12 twist 25" barrel, and a Oregunsmithing LLC stock.

This gun was extensively tested by Accuflite arms (test results pictured and I have copies of all the targets) and averaged .650" groups with a variety of bullets. Also pictured is a .5" 4 shot group with 180 Accubonds.

This gun is in "as new" condition and the majority of rounds through it have been the break in/testing done by the builder. In fact it has yet to see hunting conditions!

Prices for these brand new are over $4000. I can send more photos if interested.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom 300 Win-img_2239.jpg   Custom 300 Win-img_2241.jpg  

Custom 300 Win-img_2244.jpg   Custom 300 Win-img_2242.jpg  

Custom 300 Win-img_2246.jpg   Custom 300 Win-img_2247.jpg  

