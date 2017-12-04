Custom 300 Win

This gun is built on a Sako 85 action, has a reverse taper 1:12 twist 25" barrel, and a Oregunsmithing LLC stock.



This gun was extensively tested by Accuflite arms (test results pictured and I have copies of all the targets) and averaged .650" groups with a variety of bullets. Also pictured is a .5" 4 shot group with 180 Accubonds.



This gun is in "as new" condition and the majority of rounds through it have been the break in/testing done by the builder. In fact it has yet to see hunting conditions!



