Custom 300 RUM - Lilja Barrel - Jewel Trigger 300 RUM on a blueprinted 700 action, 27", #5, 1:10 twist fluted Lilja barrel. Holland muzzle brake, Holland recoil lug, Jewell trigger (set at 1.5 - best trigger I have ever felt), Callahan Obendorf bottom metal, Wyatts extended box (holds up to a 3.8" bullet), Greybull Precision stock, bedded. Bolt fluted by Kampfeld, PT&G speed lok firing pin assembly, Badger Ordinance 20 MOA rail, spiral fluted tactical bolt knob. Action, bolt, barrel and brake Cerekoted Graphite Black. Gap camo Cerekote on stock - Graphite Black, OD Green, and Battleship Grey. Gun is in great shape. Extremely well cared for and cleaned after every shooting. There are slight signs of wear on the stock if you look very close and a tiny bit of paint is scratched off the bottom of the barrel.



I will also include RCBS dies and about 50 rounds of norma brass.



1/2 MOA or better. I shoot a 3.75", 94g Retumbo, 210 Berger VLD, 3200FPS. Pictured group is .845" at 200 yards or .423 MOA. I took a 6 point bull elk at 954 yards with this gun in September. Bullet entrance is pictured as well - needless to say the bull didn't go anywhere.



Gun weighs about 9lbs without scope and bipod. Between 170 and 180 rounds down the barrel never shooting more than 3 at a time. Scope, bipod, and sling are not included and not for sale unless you want to pay full retail and have a sighted in gun ready to hunt.



$2250 (scope, bipod, and sling not included) shipped to FFL. Price is for paypal friend and family, add 3% if sending payment as goods and services.












