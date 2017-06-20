Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 300 Dakota for sale
06-20-2017
Custom 300 Dakota for sale ,ONLY
Listing this for my Friend , Rifle is built on a Remington, LEFT HANDED , BDL blued action ,bench rest trued with a sako extractor, a bell & Carlson Remington 700 bdl tactial medalist a/2 with vertical grip,color gray/black webbing ,stock glass bedded & barrel free floated ,Brux SS standard Palma conture, 28 inch finish length 5 groove , 10 twist,Bead blasted finish on all metal work . Rifle has been shot way less then 5oo rds, 100 pieces of brass are available ,scope not included is a 2nd gen,Burris Lazer scope 700.00, Rifle was built by Kevin Weaver of Colorado ,asking price 3,000 usd. sorry I cant post a picture but I can tex one to serious buyers ,thank you ! jjmp,1-386-837-9496
