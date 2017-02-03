Custom 30-338 Win, Proof, Thompson Precision, McMillan





Ive selected this rifle first for the chopping block because Ive not had it in my possession very long and havent become very attached to it yet and there is no sentimental value. This rifle is built on a Thompson Precision action. They are a new company out of Montana and this is a very high-quality Remington 700 clone receiver. The primary extraction is excellent. Feeding, extraction and ejection are all great.





The rifle is chambered in 30-338 Win Mag. Im not sure why I selected this chambering, but I was thinking maybe it would be more efficient than a 300 Win Mag in the shorter barrel and function better in the factory length magazine with heavy bullets. I have had the 180 Elite Hunter up to 3100 fps with no pressure signs using H4831sc so it doesnt appear to be too handicapped by the short barrel and chambering.



Double pinned thick (0.312 I believe) recoil lug

8-40 scope bases

Deep helical fluting on the bolt

M16 extractor

Small diameter firing pin

Timney wide-shoe trigger

Proof Research Sendero Contour in 10-twist and 22 finish. Muzzle threads are 5/8-24 with a knurled thread protector

The stock is a McMillan Hunter in OD Green painted finish, flush cups on the left and a stud in the front, standard LOP

Remington magazine box, follower and spring

Full pillar bedding, with Marine-Tex

All metal has been cerakoted in a Tungsten/Black mix

All of the work was done by Youngs Gunsmithing in Sand Coulee, MT

The rifle alone weighs 7.2 lbs.

It currently has two #35 bases since it is a double round bridge action. Farrell is making pic rails for the action, but Ive not seen a need to go this route with the 8-40 screws. Everything is held in place solidly. Included are 100 pieces of 1x fired 338 Win Mag Winchester brand brass, a set of Redding 30-338 dies, 50 pieces of unfired 338 Win Mag Hornady brand brass. The barrel broke in almost immediately. No copper at all during the first cleaning. After an additional 60 rounds, I cleaned again with no copper present and didnt even get much carbon. Maybe H4831sc is a very clean powder. I didnt try too hard at load development during fire-forming. I found a light load that shot about ¾ MOA and used it to shoot steel while playing with the new scope. I experimented with the 215 Hybrids a bit too. 2720 fps with H1000 showed promise without any indications of a high-pressure load. I would think 2800 fps would be easily achievable.











$2850 will get the rifle, brass and dies to your FFL with full insurance. Your FFL must accept the rifle from a private individual. No trades. Bipod, scope, rings, suppressor and sling are not included. Ill provide my phone number to interested parties. Please use PM function if interested.







































