Custom 280 Rem 700 / McMillan / Pac Nor

Timney Trigger

McMillan Mountain Rifle stock, standard fill, 13.5" LOP with 1" Decelerator pad

Pac Nor #3 stainless, 9 twist, 22"



7.0 lbs on the nose



All work done be Lee Christianson (aka Redneck). Action trued, barrel work, trigger adjustment, and beautiful bedding job.



I used as a dedicated point blank range deer rifle with 120 Ballistic Tips. Below is the only load development I've done. The two targets are the same exact load with 1/2 grain difference in charge. I went with 58.0.



Will also sale 50 rounds of loaded ammo, 120 BT's, at cost (which isn't cheap, Norma Brass at $1+ each). $80



$1375 shipped























