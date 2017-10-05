Custom 280 Rem 700 / McMillan / Pac Nor

Rem 700 Stainless ADL Long Action
Timney Trigger
McMillan Mountain Rifle stock, standard fill, 13.5" LOP with 1" Decelerator pad
Pac Nor #3 stainless, 9 twist, 22"
7.0 lbs on the nose
All work done be Lee Christianson (aka Redneck). Action trued, barrel work, trigger adjustment, and beautiful bedding job.
I used as a dedicated point blank range deer rifle with 120 Ballistic Tips. Below is the only load development I've done. The two targets are the same exact load with 1/2 grain difference in charge. I went with 58.0.
Will also sale 50 rounds of loaded ammo, 120 BT's, at cost (which isn't cheap, Norma Brass at $1+ each). $80
$1375 shipped