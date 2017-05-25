Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 28 Nolser
Unread 05-25-2017, 07:50 AM
Location: Danville, PA
Custom 28 Nolser
Montour County Rifles in Danville, PA is well known across the country for their custom long range rifles. Up for sale is a brand new MCR built custom 28 Nosler. Built off of a Stiller TAC300 action featuring a side bolt release, spiral fluted bolt, M16 extractor, pinned recoil lug and pinned 20 moa picatinny scope rail. Mullerworks barrel chambered in 28 Nosler and throated for the 180 - 195 grain Berger VLD bullets. 1-8 twist, #4 contour, 26" finish length with MCR 3 port muzzle brake turned to barrel contour for a seamless appearance. Muzzle brake is threaded 1/2-28 and is removable. A Wyatts CFE-12 mag box is fitted and allows for a complete over all length of up to 3.825". A PTG / BDL extended well, oberndorf style trigger guard which allows for 3 rounds in the magazine box and a center feed design. A Trigger Tech trigger is installed and tuned to a crisp 2 lbs. pull weight. The barreled action is stress free pillar bedded into a Manners EH-2 stock with a 100% free floated barrel. The stock features a 2" Atlas picatinny rail that is mounted onto the forearm as well as 1 front and 1 rear swivel stud and a 1" Pachmayr Decelorator pad with a 13.5" length of pull. The metal is Cerakoted Burnt Bronze while the stock is Cerakoted Graphite Black with Burnt Bronze speckles. The rifle weighs in at 7 lbs. 13 oz. before optics. Rifle carries a MCR 1/2 moa accuracy guarantee at 200 yards ( with quality and properly mounted optics as well as proper hand loading techniques ). A Plano Pillar Lock gun case will be supplied for safe and secure shipping. For more information, questions or additional photos please me at kevin@mcrifles.com

$3900 shipped to your FFL

