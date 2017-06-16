Custom 264 Win Mag I got this rifle on trade recently, so I will try to list everything I know about it.



Rifle was built several years ago by a Georgia Gunsmith (Tim Franks). From what I have been told the Gunsmith passed away a couple years ago. It was a hunting rifle and has a couple minor finish scratches on the metal, but nothing deep. Stock is in very good condition with only a couple minor blemishes. Overall rifle is in really good condition.



I took it to the range last weekend to see how it shoots and functions and didn't have any issues with accuracy or functionality.



Rifle is accurate with Factory Nosler 130gr Accubond Ammo as you can see in the groups below (2 groups at 100yds and 1 group at 200yds). I shot a couple groups with the HSM 140gr Berger ammo in the rifle and it did OK (0.75 - 1 @ 100yds), just not as good as the 130gr Accubonds. Shots were on a bench with Bipod attached to the front and a bag in the rear.



Rifle has 79 rounds down the barrel and I have almost all the once fired brass. There are 2 pieces of brass missing from an OLD Box of Winchester Ammo that I'm assuming were lost in the field after they were shot.



Specs:

Browning A-bolt Stainless Action



26" Stainless #5 Hart Fluted 1:9 Twist Barrel



Trigger Set at 1lb (Im assuming the trigger was worked and has a spring kit installed)



McMillan Hunter Stock - Black & Grey Marble



Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x44 Dead Hold BDC Reticle (Box Included)



Talley Lightweight Ring Mounts



Rifle will be shipped in a Plano Protector Pro-Max Hard Case.





Rifle will come with the following:

77ct Once Fired Brass



3 Full Boxes of Nosler 130gr Accubond Ammo and 1 box that has 4 rounds left in it with the once fired brass.



1 Full Box of HSM 140gr Berger Ammo and 1 box that has 14 rounds left in it with the once fired brass.



Price for the complete setup shipped to your FFL - $1,750



Or for Rifle, Rings, Ammo and Brass (No Scope) shipped to your FFL - $1,350 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



