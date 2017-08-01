Re: Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.

Rifle*has 500 rounds through it, and is shooting awesome 1/3 MOA.

Manners TF2A Stock 13.5 LOP. flush cups**Elite Moss.

Tempest Action. 25 ? moa. base.

Curtis Bottom metal. AW Mag.

Benchmark barrel, Carbon wrapped 1-8" twist, 24", muzzle 5/8 24 TPI ,*SSG titanium brake,

2-STAGE Calvin Elite Trigger.

Pillar Bedded.

the Rifle*weight* 9 pounds 10oz*No Scope.

Asking $4000.00 Scope and rings*not included.

If you want the scope Athlon Cronos 4.5-29 x56mm and rings +$1300

Grate rifle and scope!























without God their is no hope for this country