Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.

I am Selling my personal, Straight*Shot Gunsmithing.*260 rem Match .
Rifle*has 500 rounds through it, and is shooting awesome 1/3 MOA.
Manners TF2A Stock 13.5 LOP. flush cups**Elite Moss.
Tempest Action. 25 ? moa. base.
Curtis Bottom metal. AW Mag.
Benchmark barrel, Carbon wrapped 1-8" twist, 24", muzzle 5/8 24 TPI ,*SSG titanium brake,
2-STAGE Calvin Elite Trigger.
Pillar Bedded.
the Rifle*weight* 9 pounds 10oz*No Scope.
Asking $4000.00 Scope and rings*not included.
If you want the scope Athlon Cronos 4.5-29 x56mm and rings +$1300
Grate rifle and scope!