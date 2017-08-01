     close
Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.
01-08-2017, 01:38 PM
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 893
Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.
    01-08-2017, 01:44 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2004
    Location: North Dakota
    Posts: 893
    Re: Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.
    I am Selling my personal, Straight*Shot Gunsmithing.*260 rem Match .
    Rifle*has 500 rounds through it, and is shooting awesome 1/3 MOA.
    Manners TF2A Stock 13.5 LOP. flush cups**Elite Moss.
    Tempest Action. 25 ? moa. base.
    Curtis Bottom metal. AW Mag.
    Benchmark barrel, Carbon wrapped 1-8" twist, 24", muzzle 5/8 24 TPI ,*SSG titanium brake,
    2-STAGE Calvin Elite Trigger.
    Pillar Bedded.
    the Rifle*weight* 9 pounds 10oz*No Scope.
    Asking $4000.00 Scope and rings*not included.
    If you want the scope Athlon Cronos 4.5-29 x56mm and rings +$1300
    Grate rifle and scope!

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-1.jpg

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-2.jpg

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-4.jpg

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-3.jpg

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-5.jpg

    Custom 260Rem SSG, Tempest, Manners Folder, Benchmark Carbon.-ssg-rifle-6.jpg
    without God their is no hope for this country
