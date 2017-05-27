Custom .260 barreled action, dies, and brass -Custom .260 Rem 700 action trued and lapped. 20" Schneider 8 twist barrel threaded 5/8x24. Bolt has been fluted and knob installed. Ceracoated swat black

Nightforce 20moa Rail. Perfectly tuned trigger! Comes with dies and ~100 pieces of Lapua Brass Redding series A dies.

$925 shipped.



Please email me for pics. Trades: I am looking for a Tikka action/barreled action, CCW pistol (Glock, CZ...) Magnetospeed chronograph, Sig Kilo rangefinder...or similar.