Custom 26 nosler
  #1  
05-17-2017, 09:56 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 78
Custom 26 nosler
I have a 26 nosler I took in on trade it is built on a blueprinted remington 700 it has a timney calvin elite trigger, 26in plus brake bartlein #3 contour with 1-8 twist and a hogue stock with aluminum bedding block and has an extended magazine box . Im not sure what brand the brake is . Previous owner was the guy that built the gun and stated gun had only 50 rds fired and showed me some 3/8 groups and gave me load data which consisted of 78gr vihtavouri n570 and berger 130 gr vld. I haven't fired the gun I already have a 28 nosler and just need to recoop the money i allowed for trade also comes with hornady dies and 25 nosler/norma brass
  #2  
05-17-2017, 09:57 PM
CLP CLP is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 49
Re: Custom 26 nosler
Price?
  #3  
05-17-2017, 10:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 78
Re: Custom 26 nosler
Sorry im trying to load more pictures $1600 shipped to ffl
  #4  
05-17-2017, 10:40 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 78
Re: Custom 26 nosler
Forgot to mention barreled action has been cerakoted
