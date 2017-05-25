Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.
05-25-2017, 07:55 AM
Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.
Montour County Rifles in Danville, PA is well known across the country for their custom long range rifles. Up for sale is a brand new MCR built custom 257 Roberts Ackley Imp. Built off of a fully blueprinted Remington 700 action featuring a sako extractor and Hart extended bolt handle. Mullerworks barrel chambered in 257 Roberts Ackley Imp. 1-10 twist, #3 contour, 26" finish length with recessed crown. Factory BDL style trigger guard which allows for 3 rounds in the magazine box. A Trigger Tech trigger is installed and tuned to a crisp 2 lbs. pull weight. The barreled action is stress free pillar bedded into a MCR custom maple stock with Ginger stain and satin clear coat, with a 100% free floated barrel. The stock features 1 front and 1 rear swivel stud and a 1" Pachmayr Decelorator pad with a 13.5" length of pull. The metal is Cerakoted Graphite Black. The rifle weighs in at 7 lbs. 12 oz. before optics. Rifle carries a MCR 1/2 moa accuracy guarantee at 200 yards ( with quality and properly mounted optics as well as proper hand loading techniques ). A Plano Pillar Lock gun case will be supplied for safe and secure shipping. For more information, questions or additional photos please contact me at kevin@mcrifles.com

$2500 shipped to your FFL

Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.-kevin-cram-257-robert-ackley-imp.-1-1.jpg

Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.-kevin-cram-257-robert-ackley-imp.-2-1.jpg

Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.-kevin-cram-257-robert-ackley-imp.-3-1.jpg

Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.-kevin-cram-257-robert-ackley-imp.-4-1.jpg

Custom 257 Robert Ackley Imp.-kevin-cram-257-robert-ackley-imp.-5-1.jpg
