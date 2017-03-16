Custom 25-06 AI for sale here are the specs:



-25-06 AI

-Douglas Premium Air Guaged stainless 1/10 @ 26" + muzzle brake by High Tech Customs, straight flutes

-Action: trued R700 long, spiral flutes, sako extractor, Holland swept bolt handle, Nesika bolt shroud, pillar and glass bed

-Timney 510 set at 2.0 lbs w/safety

-stock: uncertain?? Whatever stock Weaver Rifles use. It has a great finish on it, feels like the Browning dura touch but not sure exactly what he used. Great feel/grip to it though. Tan base color and the webbing is green and gray

-the receiver, bolt handle and bottom metal are cerakote in combat gray, the flutes on the bolt and barrel are OD green to match the stock colors, accented with stainless stagger, barrel, and bolt body...I think it looks great but may not be your thing



-has about 150 rounds through it. Had it about 3 years and am the original owner

-comes with 100 rounds of Norma brass, 50 of which are formed. The other 50 cases Weaver gave with the rifle kind of half a** formed and I haven't started using those cases yet so they're still half formed lol, Redding neck sizing die and Redding seating die.

-shoots the 115 VLDs very well and also the Barnes 100 TTSX very well. When I picked up the gun from Weaver he used 117gr GKs to verify accuracy and said that shot about 1/4" but I never experimented with that bullet.

-comes with Talley ultra light 1" low rings in black, and 30mm lows in combat gray.



Other than the muzzle brake, all the gunsmithing was done by Kevin Weaver of Weaver Rifles in Falcon, CO. It really is a sweet hunting rifle I just want to do something else now. Let me know what other questions you might have



I'll part with it for $2,100



