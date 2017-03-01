     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom 240 Weatherby...............
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom 240 Weatherby...............
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 10:42 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Idaho Falls, Idaho
Posts: 405
Custom 240 Weatherby...............
I have a custom 240 Weatherby built on a Interarms Mark X action. It has a 27" Brux barrel with an 8" twist. Broken in properly and less than 150 rounds fired. This is a very accurate rifle.
Sell or trade. Make an offer.
Thanks, Kirk
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Cooper in 17 Squirrel caliber | NIB Muzzle loader.......... »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:34 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC