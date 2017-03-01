Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Custom 240 Weatherby
Custom 240 Weatherby
01-03-2017, 10:42 AM
Catahoula
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Idaho Falls, Idaho
Posts: 405
Custom 240 Weatherby...............
I have a custom 240 Weatherby built on a Interarms Mark X action. It has a 27" Brux barrel with an 8" twist. Broken in properly and less than 150 rounds fired. This is a very accurate rifle.
Sell or trade. Make an offer.
Thanks, Kirk
