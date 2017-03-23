Custom .22-.250 AI SBR Built this as a dedicated coyote rifle to shoot suppressed.



Since we're making our own actions now, I'm going to put another one together on our Axiom action.



Remington action, can't remember if it's trued, but pretty sure it was.

18", 8 twist, Muller barrel, 1.250" straight taper to .940" at muzzle.

Muzzle threaded 5/8 x 24

Holland Lug

Chambered in .22-.250 AI

Graphite Black Cerakote

EGW 20 moa rail

approx. 30 pieces of Lapua brass, some still loaded.



Shoots 75 gr A-Max at 3,200 fps into one hole at 100 yds.



$1,000 plus shipping and insurance to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"

http://www.russoriflestocks.com/

https://www.curtiscustom.com/ __________________