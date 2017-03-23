Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Custom .22-.250 AI SBR
03-23-2017, 04:35 PM
Custom .22-.250 AI SBR
Built this as a dedicated coyote rifle to shoot suppressed.

Since we're making our own actions now, I'm going to put another one together on our Axiom action.

Remington action, can't remember if it's trued, but pretty sure it was.
18", 8 twist, Muller barrel, 1.250" straight taper to .940" at muzzle.
Muzzle threaded 5/8 x 24
Holland Lug
Chambered in .22-.250 AI
Graphite Black Cerakote
EGW 20 moa rail
approx. 30 pieces of Lapua brass, some still loaded.

Shoots 75 gr A-Max at 3,200 fps into one hole at 100 yds.

$1,000 plus shipping and insurance to your FFL.
Custom .22-.250 AI SBR-22250bblaction.jpg   Custom .22-.250 AI SBR-22250tgr.jpg  

Custom .22-.250 AI SBR-22250aitgt.jpg  
"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"
http://www.russoriflestocks.com/
https://www.curtiscustom.com/
