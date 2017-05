Custom 22-250 AI 22-250 ackley improved. rem 700 action, stock xmark trigger, bedded into an HS precision stock, #3 contour 26 inch 1/8 lilja bbl stainless and bead blasted. Egw rail. Very accurate, very low rd count, maybe 250. Dies and some lapua brass included. Load data available. Currently shooting 70 gr vlds at 3450 into 1/4 moa when I do my part. Please pm phone to text pics or email address if desired. $1500 obo.