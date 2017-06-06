Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Cuastom 700
06-06-2017, 01:37 PM
Cuastom 700
Remington 700 blueprinted trued and timed. Work done by Kevin Cram at Montour County Rifles in Pa. 26" Muller barrel has 284 rounds down tube every shot accounted for with MCR brake. Fluted Bolt. 20 MOA scope base. oversized recoil lug. No optics or rings in sale. PTG bolt handle with MCR bolt knob. Calvin Elite 2-stage trigger. 8oz.first stage 1lb. second. action bedded with Devcon into KRG chassis with extra's: sloped bag rider in rear, ambidextrous QD swivel mount in front, reversible flush cup in rear, and oversized mag release. I have a set of Bushnell XTR 30mm rings I can probably come up with. Build sheet attached for a better list of all that has been done. Have 98-99 twice fired Hornady pieces an around 70 or so that have been fired 5 times from previous 6.5 . Have 180-190 Berger 140grn VLD's that go with as well. Attached are some sample pages from data book. Book will go with gun. Round count will be growing as I'm still using. Only reason selling is to go to a left handed custom.

EDIT: PRICE $2300 obo + Shipping (negotiable) Can call or text (217-779 65 three two) If I don't answer call send message.

attached is the Build Sheet incase I forgot anything. PM me for questions
