CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor

6.5 Creedmoor

Remington 700 blueprinted and fully trued

Xcaliber 23" barrel fluted with seamless muzzle brake

#20 barrel 1in 8 twist

Fluted bolt with custom knob

Viper pst 6x24ffp moa

Badger rings 20 moa nightforce rail

Wyatt bottom metal color matched to barrel and 5 round magazine

Harris bipod

McMillan A4 stock

$4200

