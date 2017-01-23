     close
CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor
Unread 01-23-2017, 08:44 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Georgia
Posts: 2
CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor
Summit rifle CPRECISION built by Tyson Crabbe
6.5 Creedmoor
Remington 700 blueprinted and fully trued
Xcaliber 23" barrel fluted with seamless muzzle brake
#20 barrel 1in 8 twist
Fluted bolt with custom knob
Viper pst 6x24ffp moa
Badger rings 20 moa nightforce rail
Wyatt bottom metal color matched to barrel and 5 round magazine
Harris bipod
McMillan A4 stock
$4200
Email for pics isbellpainter@gmail.com
