>
Guns For Sale
CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor
CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor
01-23-2017, 08:44 PM
Bullet bourbon
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Georgia
Posts: 2
CPRECISION 6.5 Creedmoor
Summit rifle CPRECISION built by Tyson Crabbe
6.5 Creedmoor
Remington 700 blueprinted and fully trued
Xcaliber 23" barrel fluted with seamless muzzle brake
#20 barrel 1in 8 twist
Fluted bolt with custom knob
Viper pst 6x24ffp moa
Badger rings 20 moa nightforce rail
Wyatt bottom metal color matched to barrel and 5 round magazine
Harris bipod
McMillan A4 stock
$4200
Email for pics
isbellpainter@gmail.com
