|
Couple Remington 700 F/S
First is a 1980 Rem 700 Bdl 300 win mag
24 " barrel with a leupold VX3 4.5 - 14X50
This gun is in fabulous shape with a few safe dings
On the stock but nothing horrible. This is the only
Rifle that I shoot factory ammo with . I bought this my uncle
Who bought it to elk hunt and never did. I put the scope on it
And 10 shots done. Less than a box has went down the tube .
.490 with factory win 150 gn .
$1100 whole rifle or $550 for rifle and no scope . Plus shipping .
Send me a pm for pictures
I can email them or text them
Next up
A 1982 Remington 700 Adl 30-06 22 inch barrel
Nice bluing and stock appears to have been clear coated
Or it may be a factory finish regardless it looks really nice
Does have a few dings on the stock and a light scratch on top of the receiver
Where the scope mounts would cove if you were to use them .
I bought this and was going to have a muzzle brake installed for my daughter
But she has lost all interest in hunting and forgot that I ever existed lol
$430.00 shipped to US.
Like above mentioned send me a pm for pictures
And I can email or text them. Thanks for looking