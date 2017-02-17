Couple Remington 700 F/S First is a 1980 Rem 700 Bdl 300 win mag

24 " barrel with a leupold VX3 4.5 - 14X50

This gun is in fabulous shape with a few safe dings

On the stock but nothing horrible. This is the only

Rifle that I shoot factory ammo with . I bought this my uncle

Who bought it to elk hunt and never did. I put the scope on it

And 10 shots done. Less than a box has went down the tube .

.490 with factory win 150 gn .

$1100 whole rifle or $550 for rifle and no scope . Plus shipping .

Send me a pm for pictures

I can email them or text them



Next up

A 1982 Remington 700 Adl 30-06 22 inch barrel

Nice bluing and stock appears to have been clear coated

Or it may be a factory finish regardless it looks really nice

Does have a few dings on the stock and a light scratch on top of the receiver

Where the scope mounts would cove if you were to use them .

I bought this and was going to have a muzzle brake installed for my daughter

But she has lost all interest in hunting and forgot that I ever existed lol

$430.00 shipped to US.

Like above mentioned send me a pm for pictures

And I can email or text them. Thanks for looking