A couple of Leftys FS Ive got two left hand remington 700 ultra mags for sale. The first one is a Custom Remington 700 7mm ultra mag. The action has been blueprinted and has a heavy contour fluted Lija barrel wearing a Kirby Allen med 3 port painkiller muzzle break, chambered to shoot the Berger 180gr VLD. Fluted bolt and tactical bolt knob and the rifle has been Cerekoted a matte black with the SS flutes. A large recoil lug has also been added and the trigger breaks at a crisp 4lbs. The stock has been free floated, glass, pillar bedded, a Wyatts extended box magazine, and has been custom painted and sealed. Also comes with a 20 moa rail and Burris XTR 30mm rings that have been lapped. Have around 100 new pcs of brass and a box of Berger 180 VLD hunting bullets. I have shot 10 rounds of factory rounds through it that I had left over just to see how well the muzzle brake works (Its has VERY MINIMAL recoil). $2500 shipped

The second one is a Remington 700 SS 338 ultra mag with a factory barrel and a muzzle brake has been installed by my smith. I also had a trigger job done by my smith and the trigger breaks at a crisp 4lbs. The stock is Laminate and has also been free floated, glass, and pillar bedded. It also comes with a 20 moa rail. I also have 100+ new pcs of brass and almost 200 Berger 300gr Elite Hunters and 50+ 250gr Nosler Accubond pills. I have shot this rifle less than 50 rounds just to work up a load, but I have never had the time to really get into this rig. $1250 shipped

I have to sell only one of these rifles to get caught up from the holidays. So when one sells I will be keeping the other. Thanks for looking.













