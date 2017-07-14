Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Couple guns for sale: Glock and Mossberg 12 gage
Unread 07-14-2017, 07:19 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Suwanee GA
Posts: 213
Couple guns for sale: Glock and Mossberg 12 gage
Selling for my son..

Glock GEN 3, G31, 357OD Green (Extra 40 CAL Barell) Upgrades Reduced;

Glock Model 31 .357 Sig
Extra 40 CAL Barrel ($140 extra)
OD Green
2 clips
Upgraded Fixed Sights, Not factory
Maybe 100 rounds down the pipe..
$500 shipped to your FFL.

Next up:

Mossberg 500 Tactical 12 gauge with Upgrades: REDUCED! $500

Nice Mossberg 500/12 Gauge shot less than 20 times.
This Mossberg can hold 3 inch shells and 2 3/4.
7+ 1 Capacity
20 inch barrel
Upgraded 5 point adjustable shoulder stock
Removable pistol grip, most 500s just have plastic handle no attachment point
7 plus 1 so 8 total shells...
Grenade launcher (if you would ever need it?) also has rubber grips on pump
Upgraded pump action handle with right and left and under tactical extras mounts
Laser pointer light
Butt Stock is UTC pro brand and quick connect (nice) and not the less expensive kind with regular grips that are screwed in with Allen wrench
$500 shipped
