Cooper Model 52XLR Long Range 300 RUM
01-05-2017, 09:03 AM
Posting this for a friend of mine.

I have a Cooper Model 52 XLR Long Range 300 RUM for sale. Used it once for a seven day late season rifle hunt in Arizona. Really nice gun, shoots MOA with factory ammo, like new condition. I've put 50 rounds through it and will include three boxes of Nosler LR 210 ABLR and 1.5 boxes of HSM 210 Berger HPBT. In addition, I will include 50 rounds of brass (40 Nosler / 10 HSM). I also have the box, supporting documents, target, and unused warranty card. Here is the cooper website New Products

Additional gun info:
10 MOA angle Picatinney rail standard
Detachable three round magazine
Tactical bolt handle standard
Muzzlebrake standard
1/2 MOA accuracy guarantee

It retails for $2,755. I'm asking $2300 OBO. Please text me at 801-404-8072 for pics and questions. I can deliver the gun in person to most places within the state of Utah.

Thanks for looking
Darren.
