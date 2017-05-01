Cooper Model 52XLR Long Range 300 RUM



I have a Cooper Model 52 XLR Long Range 300 RUM for sale. Used it once for a seven day late season rifle hunt in Arizona. Really nice gun, shoots MOA with factory ammo, like new condition. I've put 50 rounds through it and will include three boxes of Nosler LR 210 ABLR and 1.5 boxes of HSM 210 Berger HPBT. In addition, I will include 50 rounds of brass (40 Nosler / 10 HSM). I also have the box, supporting documents, target, and unused warranty card. Here is the cooper website New Products



Additional gun info:

10 MOA angle Picatinney rail standard

Detachable three round magazine

Tactical bolt handle standard

Muzzlebrake standard

1/2 MOA accuracy guarantee



It retails for $2,755. I'm asking $2300 OBO. Please text me at 801-404-8072 for pics and questions. I can deliver the gun in person to most places within the state of Utah.



Thanks for looking

Darren. Posting this for a friend of mine.I have a Cooper Model 52 XLR Long Range 300 RUM for sale. Used it once for a seven day late season rifle hunt in Arizona. Really nice gun, shoots MOA with factory ammo, like new condition. I've put 50 rounds through it and will include three boxes of Nosler LR 210 ABLR and 1.5 boxes of HSM 210 Berger HPBT. In addition, I will include 50 rounds of brass (40 Nosler / 10 HSM). I also have the box, supporting documents, target, and unused warranty card. Here is the cooper websiteAdditional gun info:10 MOA angle Picatinney rail standardDetachable three round magazineTactical bolt handle standardMuzzlebrake standard1/2 MOA accuracy guaranteeIt retails for $2,755. I'm asking $2300 OBO. Please text me at 801-404-8072 for pics and questions. I can deliver the gun in person to most places within the state of Utah.Thanks for lookingDarren.