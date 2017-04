Cooper model 21 Excellent condition Cooper model 21 in 17 MACH IV. I do not know the round count. Comes with the factory target, paperwork and Talley bases and 1" rings. I do not have the factory box, but I will ship it in a hard case. The stock has a few light handling marks. $1600 shipped/insured to your FFL. USPS money order preferred payment. Listed elsewhere. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger