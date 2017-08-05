Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Cooper M54 .243
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Cooper M54 .243
05-08-2017, 11:15 AM
jschroed
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 47
Cooper M54 .243
Synthetic stock repeater with a 26" fluted barrel. Less than 100 rounds fired. Includes all factory packaging, test target and a Ken Farrell 20 MOA rail. $1750 shipped to your FFL.
