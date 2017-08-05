Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Cooper M54 .243
Unread 05-08-2017, 11:15 AM
Cooper M54 .243
Synthetic stock repeater with a 26" fluted barrel. Less than 100 rounds fired. Includes all factory packaging, test target and a Ken Farrell 20 MOA rail. $1750 shipped to your FFL.
Cooper M54 .243-img_0536.jpg   Cooper M54 .243-img_0516.jpg  

Cooper M54 .243-img_0517.jpg   Cooper M54 .243-img_0521.jpg  

Cooper M54 .243-img_0459.jpg  
