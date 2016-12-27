Cooper Classic Model 52 .280 AI



Will ship for $1950 OBO. NO TRADES. Accept PayPal F&F or Cashiers check. Will not ship until Cashiers check clears. Rifle must be shipped to FFL that will accept transfers from individuals. PM for offers, questions or additional details. Thanks for looking.



Visit Cooper website for addional specs if unfamiliar. http://cooperfirearms.com/classic For sale is a LNIB Cooper Classic Model 52 chambered in .280 AI. Rifle is in impeccable shape with gorgeous walnut stock and checkering. Original owner mounted a scope and fired less than 20 rounds down the barrel. Rifle was never hunted with and only taken out for the first range session. Since taking ownership, the rifle has never left the gun safe other than to show friends. A different rifle was acquired that would not have to be babied in the woods. Action is smooth as silk as are all Coopers. Rifle comes with factory box and factory shipping box. All Coopers come with a .5 inch guarantee. There is a small mark on the front scope base where the original owner mounted a scope. The mark will be covered when another scope is mounted or if different bases are used. I captured the mark in a photo to show it as best as I could. No marks of any kind on rifle or stock. Rifle is not being used so selling to fund a new build. Buy this LNIB Cooper and avoid the wait times and $2275 price tag of a new one!















