Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag
Unread 02-04-2017, 09:37 AM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: ID
Posts: 552
Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag
Cooper Backcountry Rifle in 7mm Rem Mag for sale

9 twist 24" barrel plus brake

under 6 lbs bare rifle

Shoots 180 vld and 175 Elite hunter under 1/2 MOA out to 710 yards (furthest I have shot it)

Included are a set of Talley lightweights, 30mm low

168 rounds fired

$2575 shippped to your FFL
Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag-img_1146.jpg   Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag-img_1147.jpg  

Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag-img_1148.jpg   Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag-img_1149.jpg  

