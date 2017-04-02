Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-04-2017, 09:37 AM
8andbait
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: ID
Posts: 552
Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag
Cooper Backcountry Rifle in 7mm Rem Mag for sale
9 twist 24" barrel plus brake
under 6 lbs bare rifle
Shoots 180 vld and 175 Elite hunter under 1/2 MOA out to 710 yards (furthest I have shot it)
Included are a set of Talley lightweights, 30mm low
168 rounds fired
$2575 shippped to your FFL
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts
|
Wts 700 aac-sd .308
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:53 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC