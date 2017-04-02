Cooper Backcountry 7mm Rem Mag Cooper Backcountry Rifle in 7mm Rem Mag for sale



9 twist 24" barrel plus brake



under 6 lbs bare rifle



Shoots 180 vld and 175 Elite hunter under 1/2 MOA out to 710 yards (furthest I have shot it)



Included are a set of Talley lightweights, 30mm low



168 rounds fired



$2575 shippped to your FFL








