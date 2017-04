Cooper 52 280 AI Like new model 52 280 AI! Just got back from having a new barrel hung on it. If you don't like the caliber cooper will rebbarel for $125 !! Scope ,rings and bipod are not included but I will send the ken farrel 10moa base I had custom made for it (sits low).

Great shooter and only 67 down the pipe.

Asking $2000



Also have 100 pc of nosler brass we could work into the deal



Only trades are 338 edge or 28 nosler custom barreled actions