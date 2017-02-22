Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Coonan Model B 357 Semi Pistol
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Coonan Model B 357 Semi Pistol
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 10:42 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: PNW
Posts: 9
Coonan Model B 357 Semi Pistol
Not exactly Long Range but it is definitely Hunting qualified. (Sidearm, home defense, etc.)
I have a Coonan Model B 357mag stainless steel semi auto pistol with 3 mags. (Modeled afte Browning 1911 action but 357 Magnum caliber. Fires actual 357 rimmed cartridge not 357SIG Will also fire 38 spl
This is not the new "classic" model. Has fixed sights. Has 3 minor scratches on side of slide.
If you have not shot one of these you don't know what you are missing.
Definitely talk of teh range when you shoot it. Check out the web on Dan Coonan and his 357.
Will try and post pics this week. New Classic model sells for over $1500. Model B's if you can find them are harder to find.
Retired and cleaning out safe.
$950 thru FFL only Shipping will be extra at exact cost.
Thank you for looking.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Wtb 6xc rifle or barreled action | For sale : Gunwerks LR 1000 7 LRM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:56 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC